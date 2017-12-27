Teaford retiring from Greenville Township after 35 years

GREENVILLE TWP — Rudy Teaford is not a talkative person, self-admittedly, much preferring to let his actions speak for him.

However, he graciously opened up to speak with The Daily Advocate about his planned retirement after 35 years as road superintendent with Greenville Township. He ends his tenure with the township at the end of December.

“I’m getting to the age, I’m 72 years old,” he said. “Sooner or later you got to have somebody else take over, step out.”

Teaford explained he has no grand plans for retirement, expecting mostly to help out around the house or possibly finding some part-time work just to remain busy.

“Nothing really. As long as you got good health, and wife’s got good health, maintain ourselves, that’s the biggest thing,” he said.

Teaford is a lifelong resident of the area, graduating from Greenville High School in 1964. He and his wife, Ann, have been married 48 years and have two grown children — Jodi Barhorst (with husband Tom) and son Jamey Teaford.

Teaford started working at Greenville Township in April 1982. Before this, he had “two years of Uncle Sam” as he says it, serving stateside in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. Before and after the Army, and prior to working for the township, Teaford spent much of his working life employed at James Delaplane and Sons dairy farm.

At Greenville Township, Teaford’s job duties included mowing grass at the township’s eight cemeteries, mowing grass alongside township roads, and of course, applying grit and salt to the roads during snowy weather, among other maintenance duties — important tasks, but work often overlooked.

“Whatever has to be done, you do it,” he said.

Teaford said he enjoyed his job as well as the people he worked with and for whom he worked.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with the trustees over the years, and most of the time the citizens of the township were good to work with,” he said.

Greenville Township recently held a luncheon in Teaford’s honor, presenting him with a clock designating his start and end dates working for the township.

“We are so thankful for all he has done for the township,” said Susan Miles, Greenville Township Fiscal Officer.

Road Superintendent Rudy Teaford is retiring from Greenville Township at the end of the month after 35 years on the job. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Rudy-Teaford-PRINT.jpg Road Superintendent Rudy Teaford is retiring from Greenville Township at the end of the month after 35 years on the job. Courtesy photo

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com