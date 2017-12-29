Wayne HealthCare Foundation donates CPR manikins to Versailles EMS

VERSAILLES — The Wayne HealthCare Foundation is honored to serve the community providing health education close to home.

Recently, the WHC Foundation donated four Little Anne CPR Manikins to the Versailles EMS team for use in training exercises and community CPR education needs.

“Life saving is part of the focus of our mission to enhance community education and wellness close to home. When Matthew Harvey at Versailles EMS asked us about this opportunity our board was ready to help. We are happy to provide these life-saving tools for the Versailles EMS as they spread their care and expertise through the community, training others and utilizing their skills to respond to emergencies and provide better health outcomes for our residents,” said Wayne HealthCare Foundation Director Lauren Henry.

The Wayne HealthCare Foundation is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving the health needs of our community in collaboration with Wayne HealthCare. To donate and learn more about the Wayne HealthCare Foundation, please visit www.waynehealthcare.org/foundation

Pictured from left to right with new Little Anne CPR training manikins are Versailles EMS team members Chief Brian Pearson, Greg Wagner, Alena Wickham. and Matthew Ross. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Versailles-EMS.jpg Pictured from left to right with new Little Anne CPR training manikins are Versailles EMS team members Chief Brian Pearson, Greg Wagner, Alena Wickham. and Matthew Ross. Courtesy photo