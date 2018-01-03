Union City man jailed for theft of rug from police dept.

UNION CITY, Ohio — A Union City, Ohio, man started his 2018 behind bars after committing an unusual New Year’s Day theft.

Timothy A. Hittle, 54, was arrested for stealing a rug from the entranceway of the Union City, Ohio, Police Department Station, January 1, at approximately 9:45 p.m. The rug bears the logo of the UC Police Department.

UC Police posted surveillance video of the suspect on its Facebook page, and soon thereafter tips from the public led to Hittle’s arrest by a UC Police officer on the evening of January 2. The rug was recovered at Hittle’s residence.

UC Police Chief Mark Ater said one of his officers working the night shift discovered the rug was missing.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” said Ater, who called it “a case of bad judgment.”

Ater said the suspect did not offer a motive for the theft.

“It’s not very smart to steal from a police department,” he added.

Hittle, currently being held on $1,025 bond at the Darke Count Jail, is being charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft. He has prior convictions for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the theft charge January 9 in Darke County Municipal Court.

The UC Police thanked all those who provided tips leading to the suspect’s apprehension. Those who witness illegal activity are encouraged to call the UC Police anonymous tip line at 937-459-1210. All information will be kept confidential.

By Erik Martin

