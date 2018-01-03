Google investments in Ohio Goodwill programs

COLUMBUS — Google.org and Goodwill Industries International have joined forces to help advance the technological knowledge of one million Americans in the next three years through the tech giant’s Digital Career Accelerator initiative.

Eight Ohio Goodwill workforce development programs were among 67 Goodwill programs across the nation competitively chosen in the first round of Google investment. The Ohio Goodwills were awarded $440,000 of the $10 million in available national funding. Goodwill’s ability to impact a meaningful number of job-seekers and the organization’s existing workforce development infrastructure were cited as determining factors in Google’s choice of Goodwill as a partner.

One of the funded agencies, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley (Dayton), which serves the Troy and Piqua locations, received $300,000 for the Digital Change Agent.

“We are thrilled with the investment Google is making in Ohio,” said executive director of the Ohio Association of Goodwill Industries Emily Turner. “Google identified the lack of technology skills as a major factor holding back otherwise qualified workers across a broad section of employment sectors, and we can’t wait to get to work with them to address these needs and expand opportunities for the people of Ohio.”

In addition to financial backing, more than 1,000 Google employees will help facilitate the national effort.

The target participants for the program will be youth, older workers, those with limited work experience, people with disabilities or disadvantages, veterans and military family members and people transitioning back into their communities. Participants will have an opportunity to expand their knowledge of technology and computers, and will also have access to more advanced learning opportunities like coding and computer certification classes.

“Goodwill is the leading workforce development nonprofit in the United States and Google is proud to support them as they prepare more than one million people across the country to get the critical digital skills they need to be successful today and in the future,” said Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org. “We both share a commitment to create opportunities for everyone, and we’re excited to amplify Goodwill’s amazing work through our giving and Google volunteers.”

While the exact shape of the Digital Accelerator initiative is still being determined, job seekers are encouraged to contact their local Goodwill Workforce Development programs today to get on the path to meaningful employment.

For more information about the Google.org-Ohio Goodwill Digital Accelerator programs, contact Emily Turner at (614) 204-4747 or emilyturner@goodwillohio.org

