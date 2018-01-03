Zayden Joseph Neal first Greenville baby of the year

GREENVILLE — Greenville’s first baby of the year, Zayden Joseph Neal, came into the world January 2, at 12:08 p.m., at Wayne HealthCare.

Katelyn Miron, of Greenville, gave birth to her fourth child and first boy. Zayden was six pounds, seven ounces and 19 inches long. The father is Alexander Neal, also of Greenville. The baby was born two weeks early, with an original due date of January 16, according to Katelyn.

“I was so excited when I found out I was having a boy,” Katelyn said. “I went into the ultrasound room and she said, ‘I have good news.’ She looked over at me and said, ‘You’re going to have a baby boy’. I said, ‘Oh Lord!’”

Delivery nurse Sharon Osterloh, RN, said there were no problems with the approximately 15-hour delivery. Dr. Carlos Mendenez delivered the baby, and Crystal Moore, RN, was the baby nurse.

“It’s exciting,” Alexander said of the new little boy.

“I don’t know what was so exciting for him,” Katelyn said. “He slept the whole time I was in labor. I said, ‘If I get a nap in-between everybody, you are on duty.”

In addition to Zayden, Katelyn’s other children are: Serenity, age 5, Mackenzie, age 3, and Natailee, age 1, who shares the same birthday with her new brother. Katelyn said the girls are excited, but are unable to visit due to their age.

“They want to change his diaper and everything, especially Mackenzie, who wants to take him to preschool for “Show and Tell”,” Katelyn said.

Alexander told Mackenzie he did not think the school would let her take the baby for “Show and Tell.”

“She said, ‘Yes I can-I can put him in my bag.’,” Alexander said.

After much thought, Katelyn said the baby was named after her grandpa, Joseph Miron. Katelyn’s parents are Kelley Bullard and Jamie Husted, and her grandparents are Joseph and Karen Miron.

Alexander’s parents are Julia Davis and Randy Neal, and his grandparents are Imogene and Douglas Bridenbaugh.

The family will leave the hospital tomorrow, and were sent home with gifts for the first baby of the year, from the Wayne Hospital Auxiliary and the OB Unit. In addition to the gifts, the family received a smash cake.

