Fetters sentenced to 4 years in prison

GREENVILLE — A Greenville woman’s probable cause hearing Thursday in Darke County Common Pleas Court resulted in a four-year prison sentence.

Darrah M. Fetters, 26, was arrested and incarcerated in the Darke County Jail December 27 for violations of her community control sanctions. She was represented in court by defense attorney Randall Breaden. Darke County Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby represented the state.

Fetters was originally convicted on a variety of felony charges in July 2013, including second-degree counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, and a third-degree count of attempted escape. She served approximately three years in prison and was on judicial release.

The defendant admitted to violations of her community control sanctions, including failure to report, failure to complete treatment and failure to perform 75 hours of community service. Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein accepted her admission and proceeded to sentencing.

Fetters was ordered to serve two concurrent two-year sentences, plus a consecutive two-year sentence, totaling four years imprisonment. She was credited with 1,084 days of local jail and prior prison credit. Fetters must also pay court costs. Previous mandatory fines were waived due to inability of the defendant to pay.

Upon release, Fetters will be subject to a mandatory three-year period of post-release community control. If Fetters violates the terms of her post-release control, she could be returned to prison for a maximum of nine months for each violation.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314.

