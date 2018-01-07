Woman airlifted after hitting pole

VERSAILLES —A Huber Heights woman was airlifted Saturday after her minivan went into a ditch and hit a utility pole.

On January 5 at 8:49 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Versailles Rescue and Fire were dispatched to the intersection of Versailles Southeastern and Kelch Roads on an injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 Ford minivan, driven by Brandy Shaner of Huber Heights, was traveling northwest on Versailles Southeastern Road in the 9400 block. The Ford minivan travelled off the right side of the roadway into the ditch and hit a utility pole.

Shaner was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight where she is listed in stable condition.

This accident remains under investigation by The Darke County Sheriff’s Office.