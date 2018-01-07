Greenville Walgreens robbed

GREENVILLE – Four people were taken into custody early Saturday evening after an armed robbery occurred at Walgreens, 1000 E. Main Street.

The suspects were caught on near Park Drive near the store after they left the store in a minivan. The robbery happened about 5 p.m.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Greenville Police Department with the incident. The Greenville police said the incident remains under investigation.

Four suspects were taken into custody Saturday after an armed robbery occurred at the Greenville Walgreens store. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_walgreens-2.jpeg Four suspects were taken into custody Saturday after an armed robbery occurred at the Greenville Walgreens store.