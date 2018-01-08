Coroner called to the scene of car fatality

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Coroner was called to the scene of a second fatal vehicle wreck in Darke County Monday.

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and Union City, Ohio, Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to the 2500 block of State Route 571, west of Greenville, on a single-car rollover accident at approximately 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle’s driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle, which initially appeared to be heading eastbound on 571 and crossed over into the westbound lane before ending up in a resident’s yard. Miami Valley’s Careflight was briefly called to the scene, but the call was canceled as the person was determined to be deceased.

Icy roads in the county have played a role in a number of accidents, including a fatality near North Star earlier Monday. It is undetermined whether or not road conditions were a factor in this accident.

The name of the vehicle’s occupant is being withheld until the family is notified. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

A Union City Fire and Rescue vehicle is shown at the scene of a fatal car wreck Monday on State Route 571 west of Greenville. The cause of the single-car rollover accident is under investigation. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_571-cropped-0114-PRINT.jpg A Union City Fire and Rescue vehicle is shown at the scene of a fatal car wreck Monday on State Route 571 west of Greenville. The cause of the single-car rollover accident is under investigation. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314.

