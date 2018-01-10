Winter Storm Hunter heading to Ohio

DARKE COUNTY — The talk around the county this week is guessing just how much snow we are going to get in the area Friday into Saturday. Predictions have ranged from 1 to 18 inches of snowfall, but only Mother Nature truly knows how much snow, ice and cold temperatures she’ll bring.

According to Weather Channel Winter Weather Expect Tom Niziol, Ohio will be hit by phase three of what they are calling “Winter Storm Hunter” this weekend.

“Hunter is a multi-phase, high impact winter storm that will produce snow, ice, wind, as well as an extreme temperature drop as it moves across the Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northern Interior New England through Saturday,” said Niziol.

“Phase three of the storm ramps up across the Midwest on Friday, and moves rapidly north and east through the Ohio Valley to Western New York on Saturday. The same scenario will play out with a changeover from rain to a wintry mix, and then extreme temperature drops with snowfall. Significant icing is possible in a swath from Western Tennessee and Kentucky through Southern Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Northwest Pennsylvania, and Southwestern New York. Finally, the East Coast may be spared wintry precipitation but mild conditions and copious rainfall on frozen ground could produce some flooding woes in New England.”

According to Accuweather, Thursday will be the last of the 50 degree weather for a while as temperatures will drop to below freezing causing ice Friday morning that will change to snow and accumulate 3-6 inches before ending late Friday night. Saturday’s temperatures will drop even more with a low of 5 degrees and a high of 20. Sunday into Monday’s weather could produce even more snow in the area.

As the weather gets nasty so do the roads we drive. AAA offers winter driving tips for safety and recommends the following for driving in the snow:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, the best way to stop is threshold breaking. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

