New Versailles council members take oath

VERSAILLES — Newly elected members of Versailles Village Council were sworn in before council’s Wednesday night meeting.

New Council Members Cory Griesdorn and Lance Steinbrunner were joined by returning Council Members Mike Berger and Kent Paulus in taking the oath of office, administered by Versailles Mayor Jeff Subler.

Steinbrunner and Griesdorn take over seats previously occupied by Patricia Gigandet, who served four years on council, and Kim Custenborder, who served 16 years, neither of whom ran for reelection.

Village Administrator Rodd Hale submitted a report to council. Among the highlights of his report:

A summary of EMS runs shows in 2017 the village was down 32 runs as compared to 2016. Much of this difference was due to not covering the Darke County Fair this year and less issues during Poultry Days. In 2016 the village had 18 runs related to the Darke County Fair and seven less runs during the 2017 Poultry Days celebration.

Phillip Pierri and the You Only Live Once (YOLO) group has applied for a $275,000 grant through the State of Ohio for help in building an amphitheater in Heritage Park. Hale provided a requested Letter of Support on behalf of the village.

Vectren workers have been marking utilities in the Woodland Drive Reconstruction project area. Vectren will replace gas mains in the area to eliminate future needs to dig through the new street to service their lines.

Versailles continues to work with the Montrose Group to create a Downtown Redevelopment District in the village. Council should have something to review by mid-February.

Letters were recently sent out to many village residents regarding private property electric system issues. The letters do not mandate citizens take action, but only recommend and point out problems exist. The issues are on private property and the village has the responsibility to alert all homeowners and businesses that a problem exists. However, Hale noted village employees cannot do electrical work on a private home or business structures other than installing and changing out meters.

Foster Tree Service is planning to start electric line clearing this week. The plan is to have all trees trimmed by March 30.

In other business, council passed an ordinance making a change in municipal code which had previously banned the use of snowmobiles, off-highway motorcycles and all-purpose vehicles on village streets. The revised ordinance allows the mayor and the police chief to make exceptions for their use.

Council also voted to elect Kent Paulus as Council President Pro Tem, approved standing committees for 2018 and approved rules of council for the upcoming term.

Versailles Council next meets Wednesday, January 24.

By Erik Martin

