DARKE COUNTY SHERIFF ISSUES LEVEL 1 SNOW ADVISORY

DARKE COUNTY — Sheriff Toby L. Spencer announced that at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Darke County will be at a Level One snow advisory. A Level One Snow Advisory means that all roadways are hazardous. Caution should be used if travel is necessary.

Travel is not being limited at this time; however, blowing and drifting snow is causing some roadways to become slick and hazardous.

The meanings of different Snow Emergency Classifications are as follows:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

