Casey’s General Store in Union City nears completion

DARKE COUNTY — Union City, Ohio, residents — and those traveling through — will soon have another option for food and fuel, as construction of the new Casey’s General Store there nears completion.

The Union City location at 102 East Main Street is one of three Casey’s convenience stores/gas stations being planned to be built in Darke County communities in 2018, with proposed construction in Greenville and Versailles. The county’s first Casey’s opened in April 2017 in Ansonia.

“Assuming there are no delays brought on by bad weather, we expect to wrap up construction [in Union City] before the end of the month,” said Samuel D. Knezevic, financial analyst with Casey’s General Stores, Inc.

Knezevic said the new Casey’s stores not only will benefit shoppers, but will contribute to each community’s economic growth.

“We typically hire around 20 employees when we open a new store, with half of those jobs being full-time and the other half part-time,” he said. “So you could expect around 60 total new jobs assuming we open stores at all three locations.”

He said while there are no other new stores being planned for Darke County at this time, the company has several other projects in the pipeline throughout the western part of the state, specifically along Interstate 75 and the Indiana/Ohio border. In the months ahead, he said we should see more new Casey’s opening up in the surrounding areas.

“Casey’s is excited to open our new store in Union City and we look forward to doing business in their community for years to come,” Knezevic added.

As for the Greenville and Versailles locations, some hurdles still remain.

Greenville Safety/Service director Curt Garrison said Casey’s received approval on its development plan December 19 at Greenville’s Planning and Zoning commission meeting. The company is now in the process of obtaining zoning and building permits.

If given the go-ahead, the Greenville Casey’s will be constructed at the corner of Russ Road and KitchenAid Way.

Versailles Village Administrator Rodd Hale said the location being considered for the new Casey’s in Versailles would incorporate three lots located at the corner of East Main and Maple Streets.

Construction at the new Casey’s General Store in Union City should be completed by the end of January. The convenience store/gas station chain is currently in negotiations to open locations in Greenville and Versailles. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Caseys-UC-0123-PRINT.jpg Construction at the new Casey’s General Store in Union City should be completed by the end of January. The convenience store/gas station chain is currently in negotiations to open locations in Greenville and Versailles. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

More locations planned for Greenville, Versailles

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com