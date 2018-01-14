Winter weather brought fun for some

GREENVILLE — While the Ohio and Tennessee Valley areas collected ice and snow over the weekend, causing people to stock up on groceries and salt, some saw it as an opportunity for fun.

Mike Jones, of Greenville, shared some winter fun with his four-year-old son Jonathan, at Greenville City Park Sunday afternoon.

“I like flying down,” Jonathan said.

“I have lived here all of my life,” Mike said. “We came to the hill when we were young. I want to show Jonathan the same same fun I had when I was about his age.”

On Friday afternoon, Sheriff Toby L. Spencer announced that Darke County was at a Level One snow advisory, meaning that all roadways are hazardous and caution should be used if travel is necessary, in response to weather warnings about incoming Winter Storm Hunter. The advisory was lifted Saturday afternoon. In addition, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Public Information Officer Mandi Dillon said ODOT had 107 crews out in nine county districts, monitoring roadways and clearing in areas that have accumulation, Friday.

“Our northern counties are seeing the majority of the ice/snow,” she said Friday. “Our southern counties are still just seeing rain. We are checking our bridges, ramps and overpasses as they tend to freeze first. We will continue to have crews monitoring the roads throughout this winter storm, and will continue to update our social media pages throughout the day.”

The National Weather Service has issued the following forecast for the beginning of the week. Monday night: a chance of snow, mainly before 8 p.m., with a low around three degrees, west wind around 11 miles per hour and a new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible; Tuesday: partly sunny, with a high near 11, west wind around 10 miles-per-hour and a low around three degrees, and Wednesday: partly sunny, with a high near 18 and a low around eight degrees.

Mike Jones, of Greenville, shared some winter fun with his four-year-old son Jonathan, at Greenville City Park Sunday afternoon. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_snowday6.jpg Mike Jones, of Greenville, shared some winter fun with his four-year-old son Jonathan, at Greenville City Park Sunday afternoon. Carolyn Harmon | The Daily Advocate

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.