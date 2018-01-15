Greenville Council reviews 2018 budget numbers

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is anticipating expenditures of more than $8 million in general fund money for the 2018 year.

Greenville City Council as a whole met during a special meeting conducted Thursday evening to discuss 2018 budget appropriations for the city.

City Auditor Roxanne Willman presented council members with a spending projection of $8,219,389, which represents 95 percent of the total general funds budget, which she explained is the percentage the city normally spends annually. The projection includes an available carryover from last year of $2,437,410.

The $8 million budget figure does not include enterprise funds — monies dedicated for specific purposes, such as waterworks, sewage disposal, storm water, waste water, street construction, public transit, and parks, as well as police and fire pensions, and various trusts administered by the city.

Willman reported the city’s expected revenue for 2018 is estimated at $8,292,950 — up slightly from 2017’s revenue projection of $8,243,450. The majority of the city’s revenues are collected through income taxes, with 2018’s income tax revenue projected to be $6,700,000.

“It’s good to know that we still are in good stead, we’re doing well,” Willman told council. “Fortunately, we’ve been doing well and holding our own.”

Greenville City Council will be given the opportunity to approve the finalized budget for the city through legislation presented during its next regular meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m.

To find out how to receive in-depth information on the city’s proposed 2018 budget, contact the city auditor’s office by phone at 937-548-4435.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314.

