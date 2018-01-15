Greenville community rallying for Haag fire victims

GREENVILLE —The community is rallying for a family that lost their home in a fire, early Saturday morning, at Colonial Mobile Home Community. That tragedy claimed the life of Christina “Christi” Haag, mother to three children, when she perished in the fire.

Two of her three children, Trey and Brianna, suffered serious injuries, along with Christi’s boyfriend Michael Osborne. According to Sharon Ward, of Greenville, aunt of Trey and Brianna, the two children are still at Dayton Children’s Hospital with Brianna possibly facing plastic surgery.

“Brianna had received most of the carbon-monoxide poisoning,” Ward said. “Her burns and swelling are more severe. Trey is doing well and healing fast. He is alert and talking. His burns are severe, but a lot of his swelling has gone down.”

Ward said the fire was started from a space heater. Ward’s brother Michael Wogerman, of Rushville, Indiana, is the father of the children, said Ward. To help the family with costs, Ward set up a Facebook GoFundMe, “Hope for Trey and Brianna Wogerman.”

“We set up the site in response to people requesting how to give,” Ward said. “It is for the kids. I know it is hard for them to lose their mom like that. They have a long road of recovery ahead.”

Another Facebook GoFundMe site “Haag/Wogerman Family Housefire” is headed up by Nick Good, of Greenville. The money raised will go towards any expenses that the family incurs, including hospital and medical bills, funeral expenses and restoration needs, Good said.

“My heart breaks for Christi, her children, her boyfriend and her entire family,” he said. “I’m a follower of Christ, and I believe in showing God’s love when and where I can. I have a lot of friends and family and acquaintances, so I’m trying to use that platform to help out as much as possible, to bring some sort of positivity and hope to a family that has just lost a mother, a daughter and sister. I don’t believe that they should have to suffer or endure anymore cost than they’re enduring in losing their mother, their home, and all of their belongings; they’ve lost everything.

Other locals are also contributing to the cause, such as AT&T and Montage Cafe, both in Greenville. Montage owner Michele Cox said anytime there is a fire, she wants to be there to help.

“I lost my home as a 10-year-old to a fire at Christmas,” Cox said. “We had no insurance, and we lost everything. The community came together for me: the men brought money, the women brought clothing and household items. My heart goes out to the family.”

In addition, Oakland Church of the Brethren, in Bradford, is collecting clothing and money. According to the church’s Pastor John Sgro, both Christi’s father Ray and her brother Brian attend the church.

“Everything was lost in the fire,” Sgro said. “Since they are members of our church, we thought we would walk along-side them and help the best we can. We believe part of our calling is to walk with people in their need, and let them know they are not alone. We would appreciate more monetary donations, so the family can go out and buy what they need, since sizes are a little hard to pinpoint.”

The Winery at Versailles will be hosting a Wine and Pizza Night to help the family as well. The event is Friday, January 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. It is an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, plus a glass of wine/soda for $15 per person. Fifty percent of each ticket sold goes to the church for disbursement to the family as needed, said Lisa Heidenreich, retail and marketing manager. The winery will also receive any donations for the family at the winery, and transport them to the Oakland Church of the Brethren.

“We will also have several GREAT donated items up for auction and as door prizes, and 100 percent of those proceeds will go to the family,” Heidenreich said. “For every dollar donation, you will receive a ticket. For every clothing item, you will receive five tickets. You do not need to be present to win a door prize. Simply drop off your item anytime between now and Friday, the 26th, before 4 p.m., and you can fill out your ticket with your name and phone number. This community has always been so supportive of each other, please consider joining us that evening.”

This is a pre-paid event, and the winery will continue taking reservations until every seat is sold out. Call for tickets: 937-526-3232, or visit the winery to drop off items, at 6572 State Route 47, Versailles. AT&T is located at 1453 A Wagner Ave., Greenville. Items are accepted 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Montage is located at 527 S. Broadway Street, Greenville. Items are accepted 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Oakland Church of the Brethren is located at 8058 Horatio Harris Creek Road, Bradford. Items are accepted at the church office, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

The Facebook GoFundMe links are as follows: https://www.gofundme.com/haag-family-fire-restoration and https://www.gofundme.com/grc7b-hope-for-trey-and-breanna-woogerman

Christina “Christi” Haag, of Greenville, the mother in this photo, lost her life in a house fire on Saturday. All three children, Brianna, Trey and Courtney, and Christi’s boyfriend, Michael Osborne, suffered injuries from the fire. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_fire1.jpg Christina “Christi” Haag, of Greenville, the mother in this photo, lost her life in a house fire on Saturday. All three children, Brianna, Trey and Courtney, and Christi’s boyfriend, Michael Osborne, suffered injuries from the fire. Courtesy photo

