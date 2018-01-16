Adult Reading Program begins at Greenville Library

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library’s Adult Winter Reading Program will be starting back up later this week. The program begins Friday, January 19 and concludes February 23. This year’s grand prize will be a gift basket from the Cozy Nest valued at $150.

“This has been going on for five or six years now, and we continue it because patrons enjoy the program,” Adult Programming director Rachel Brock said.

According to Brock, patrons can check out any book, e-book, magazine, or audio book during the program and receive one entry form per item. The entry forms are handed out at the circulation desk during checkout, and give recipients the chance to win prizes in the library’s weekly drawings, as well as in the final Grand Prize drawing. There’s no limit to how many entry forms a patron can receive during the program. Two random winners are drawn each week, and all of the entry forms, including those belonging to the weekly winners, are pooled together at the end of the program, when the grand prize winner is drawn.

The main goal of the annual program, according to Brock, is to help the community, and to bring new and returning patrons into the library to discover the multiple free services that are available to the community.

“We consider this another adult program that helps us to showcase all that our library has to offer,” Brock said.

One of Reference Supervisor Deb Cameron’s favorite parts of the Winter Reading program is the participation it elicits from patrons.

“We love giving away prizes!” Cameron said. “But we also love seeing patrons participating with their favorite books, and possibly trying some new ones along the way.”

Cameron also said the recent snow might provide Greenville residents with some extra reading time.

“The winter weather is a great promotion for us, and for curling up with a blanket and a good book to help patrons pass the time,” Cameron said.

There are challenges involved with doing programs like this, Cameron said, including finding ways to promote the program that will reach as many people as possible, and finding prizes that will motivate people to participate. But in the end, the benefit to the library and the community makes it all worthwhile.

“The program benefits the library, patrons, and the community by promoting literacy across all age groups, bringing the community together, and keeping the mission of the historic Carnegie libraries alive,” Cameron said.

The program officially kicks off Friday at noon at the library’s open house. Patrons who attend will receive five free entries in the weekly drawing. Light refreshments will be offered while supplies last.

By Tony Baker

