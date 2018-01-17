Former Corning Plant in Greenville sold to new owner

GREENVILLE — The 300,000 square-foot former Corning Plant has been purchased by a local businessman. Industrial Property Brokers (IPB) Principal, Tim Echemann, confirmed that the purchase was completed January 12.

The property at 1025 Martin Street is now owned by Michael Jones and three of his sons. The group plans to revitalize the facility which is located at the entrance of Greenville on State Route 36. Jones stated the facility is at the gateway into Greenville and would like the building to represent the economic growth and revitalization of the city of Greenville. The new name for the facility is The Greenville Distribution Center.

Jones remarked that he saw this also as a business opportunity to help increase the economy of Greenville.

“Warehousing is always in need and available industrial space is an advantage for community growth,” he said.

The new owner operates several manufacturing and warehouse operations in the Greenville marketplace. Jones is also president and owner of Treaty City Industries which will be celebrating it’s 30th year of operation, employing approximately 80 employees. These operations will remain at its current locations in town.

Industrial Property Brokers Principal Broker, Tim Echemann, and Darcie Crosson brokered the real estate transaction.

The site, was previously owned by an investment group, Corgix LLC. Prior to Corgix, the plant was owned and operated by Corning until the closing of the plant in 2001. Corning was known primarily for its kitchenware, which was sold under the Pyrex brand name and was among the products made at the Greenville facility.

Echemann commented The Greenville Distribution Center continues to have available warehousing and manufacturing space. The building and property contains a railroad spur.

“The facility could have up to 100,000 square feet available and ready for lease this spring,” he said.

Industrial Property Brokers is located in Piqua, Ohio.

