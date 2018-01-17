Caleb Harper sworn into the Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE — Caleb Harper, of Greenville, was sworn into the Greenville Police Department (GPD) Wednesday, by Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, with his parents Jeff and Colleen Harper by his side.

Caleb said he has a degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana Wesleyan University.

“I am very excited excited to finally join the police department,” Caleb said. “It is something I have wanted to do since I attended college at Indiana Wesleyan. My professor in college really helped me see this as a path I want to take. My dad was in the military and he always had a firm hand on us. That is something I have always respected, along with the law. I am expecting to work for the community and help create good relations.”

According to the GPD Chief Steve Strick, Caleb will hit the road sometime around August. He will leave at the end of January for the Ohio Patrol Academy, return to the GPD for a two-week orientation and then complete a field-training program, spending time on all shifts, Strick said.

“He will learn how we do things,” he said. “If he passes that field-training program, then he gets to be on his own. He seems like a good young man, and we are willing to spend the money and get him trained.”

In addition, Strick said another man is in the testing process to become a police officer with the GPD, and with passing tests and exams, will be sworn in by early next month.

“That will put us at full manpower,” Strick said. “We will be at 25. I am very excited about that.”

Pictured from left to right: Caleb, Jeff and Colleen Harper and Mayor Willman. Carolyn Harmon | The Daily Advocate

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

