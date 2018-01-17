Greenville council honors retired police chief Butts, mourns loss of life

GREENVILLE — City Council members honored retired Police Chief Dennis Butts, mourned the loss of two of Greenville’s citizens, and passed ordinances dealing with 2018 fund appropriations at their meeting Tuesday night.

Over half a dozen police officers, and Chief Butts’ family, were present as Greenville Safety Director Curt Garrison presented Butts with a certificate of appreciation, as well as his badge, now marked “Chief, Greenville Police – Retired.”

“It is with great pleasure that we can offer Chief Butts a small token of our appreciation for his 31 years of service,” Garrison said. “Dennis was very responsible and conscientious in his duties, as seen by his advancement through the police department: from Patrol Officer in 1986, to instructor in 1997, to Sergeant in 1998, and Chief in 2005.”

After receiving the badge and certificate, Chief Butts took the opportunity to thank the citizens of Greenville for allowing him to serve the community for over 30 years.

Before introducing Chief Butts, Garrison began his remarks to the council on a more somber note, referencing the recent fire that claimed the life of Greenville mother of three Christina Haag.

“The city suffered a tragedy Saturday morning, with the loss of a life due to a significant fire in a mobile home,” Garrison said. “Lessons we can all learn from that is one, hug our kids and family before they go to bed; two, be careful in this cold weather if we’re going to use space heaters; and three, check the batteries in our smoke alarms.”

The council passed seven ordinances Tuesday evening, including:

A measure appropriating funds necessary “for the various departments and offices of the City of Greenville” for 2018. Funds were appropriated in the amount of $23,290,201.

An ordinance establishing a 2.5% cost of living increase in the wages of city employees not already covered by wage agreements.

One establishing wages for temporary and seasonal employees in the wake of the recent increase of Ohio’s minimum wage to $8.30 an hour.

A resolution authorizing the sale of a Diebold safe on the website GovDeals.com.

One authorizing Greenville’s safety director to enter into a contract with Choice One Engineering for the rendering of professional civil engineering services.

A resolution pledging financial support in the amount of $5000 to Greenville Union Cemetery.

And, finally, an ordinance authorizing appropriations to the city’s General Fund in the amount of $1,160,727, including $244,000 needed to purchase radio equipment for the city’s emergency services personnel, and $910,627 for capital improvement projects to Greenville’s city building.

Before closing the meeting, several council members took the opportunity to thank Chief Butts for his years of service. Councilman Jeff Whitaker, meanwhile, acknowledged local charity group Comforting Comforters.

“I saw a very nice article about two young ladies here in Greenville who’ve decided to partner with local businesses to provide socks and blankets for the homeless this winter,” Whitaker said. “They’re doing this in conjunction with Community Action Partnership, which runs Darke County’s homeless shelter. I just thought that was a really cool thing.”

In reference to this weekend’s fire, councilman Doug Schmidt and Safety Director Garrison said that the Greenville Fire Department has smoke alarms and C02 detectors available to the public, and will even install the devices in residents’ homes, if needed.

“That’s an excellent service they’re offering right there, so you need to take advantage of that if you don’t have one of those in your home,” Schmidt said.

Finally, Council President John Burkett said a few words about the passing of Ken McCoy, a retired Sgt Major in the U.S. Army from Greenville who went on to work as a band director and arranger at Ohio State University for many years.

“The city lost a stalwart, if you will,” Burkett said. “A kind of an unsung hero. His talent was just absolutely phenomenal.”

