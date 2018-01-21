Darke County Court hears drug, burglary, probation violation cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs, breaking and entering and probation violation last week.

Zachary Jameson Downham, of Greenville, pled guilty to nine counts of breaking and entering and one count of tampering with a coin machine Tuesday, a fifth-degree felony. Judge Jonathan P. Hein accepted Jamison’s plea. His next court appearance will be a sentencing hearing to be held February 15.

Alexis Peden, of Greenville, appeared on charges of failure to report a change of address to probation authorities. Her next appearance will be a probable cause hearing to be held January 29.

Sierra Hill, of Union City, appeared on charges of failure to report, posession of amphetamines, and criminal trespass. She admitted the offenses, waived her right to counsel, and asked to be allowed to enroll at the Women’s Recovery Cener in Xenia.

“I’m guilty of all this stuff here. No doubt about it. 100 percent,” Hill said in her video appearance before Judge Hein. “If there was something I could do worse, I would do it. I kept choosing the worst guy, the worst drug, the worst everything.”

Joshua Pottenger, of Greenville, pled guilty to failure to report a change of address Thursday. As this was Pottenger’s second instance of such an offense, it is considered a third-degree felony. Pottenger was sentenced to 36 months of incarceration, to be served concurrently with his sentence for a similar offense in Miami County.

Jamie Hampshire, of Gettysburg, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with work-release privileges, for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. Judge Hein also ordered Hampshire to maintain employment, complete a recovery program, abstain from alcohol and drugs, and complete 100 hours of community service, as well as to get his GED.

Cora Rice, of Arcanum, was arraigned on charges of failure to comply with community control sanctions (probation). Rice did not complete community service hours as ordered, was discharged from her recovery program, failed to provide proof of employment, and tested positive for “various substances,” according to Judge Hein. Rice was released on $15,000 bond. Her next appearance will be a probable cause and disposition hearing, to be held January 29.

Dennis Johnson pled guilty to driving under the influence Friday, and was sentenced to a three-year suspension of driving privileges, forfeiture of his vehicle, and to complete an alcohol recovery program within 12 months. He is also wanted in Wayne County, Indiana for failure to appear on a similar charge. Johnson waived his extradition rights and agreed to be returned to Indiana and sentenced for his previous offense.

Matthew Cain, of Troy, pled guilty to aggravated posession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. His next appearance will be a sentencing hearing to be held February 26.

Teddy Thorn was sentenced to 18 months of incarceration and three years of mandatory post-release probation for burglary, a third-degree felony.

