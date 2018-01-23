Search warrant leads to 3 arrests

GREENVILLE — Three people were arrested Monday during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Greenville.

On January 22, Darke County Deputies, along with the Darke County Special Response Team, Darke County Detectives, Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire Department, and the Greenville Township Rescue Squad conducted a search warrant at 320 Twelfth Street in Greenville.

At the time of the search warrant, six individuals were in the residence. Upon making entry into the residence, five individuals were secured and removed without incident. The sixth individual barricaded himself on the second story of the residence and refused to come out.

During the standoff, the Special Response Team attempted several times to communicate with the subject, in an effort to have him come out of the residence peacefully. The subject, later identified as Justin E. Ramey, 25, did not exit the residence, and the Darke County Special Response Team deployed tactical gas into the residence to force him from the residence. Ramey was found inside the residence and taken into custody without further incident.

Three of the six people inside the residence were arrested, including Ramey, and 44-year-old Trevor M. Newbauer, for outstanding warrants. Antonio Allen, age 29, was arrested for drug possession. A stolen firearm was also located in the residence. The other three subjects were released with no charges at this time.

Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer takes a hard stance against drugs. If you suspect a person or place is involved with drugs or other illegal activity, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399 or Crime Stoppers at 937-547-1661.