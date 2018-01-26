3 arraigned on drug, forgery charges

GREENVILLE — Three defendants were arraigned on drug and forgery charges Friday in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua A. Combs, 39, of Lewisburg, was arraigned in court via video teleconference from the Pickaway Correctional Institute. He faces one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein entered a not-guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf, and appointed defense attorney Randall Breaden to represent him. Combs asked, if sentenced, if he could serve time concurrent with his current sentence. Currently serving a two-year prison sentence, he is scheduled to be incarcerated until February 2019.

Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley said she would need to confer with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office regarding Combs’ request. If convicted of this offense, Combs could receive up to 18 months in prison and be fined $5,000. His next court date is February 26.

Christopher J. Clear, 31, of Greenville, also appeared in court from the Darke County Jail. He is charged with fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of fentanyl. If convicted, Clear faces up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Judge Hein appointed defense attorney Dave Rohrer to represent Clear, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf, and imposed a bond of $10,000. Darke County Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby represents the state in this case.

Clear’s next court date is February 26.

Brice A. Rayles, 41, of West Carrollton, was arraigned in court from the Darke County Jail on two fifth-degree felony counts of forgery, dating from an August 2016 incident of attempting to cash fraudulent moneygrams at Walmart.

Assistant Prosecutor Jesse Green asked the court to impose bond of $20,000, noting difficulties his office had in locating the defendant. Judge Hein imposed bond of $7,500 and appointed Rohrer to represent Rayles. He also entered a not-guilty plea for the defendant.

If convicted, Rayles could be sentenced to up to a year in prison and pay a $2,500 fine on each count. His next court date is February 26.

Combs http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Combs-0202-MUG.jpg Combs Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Clear http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Clear-0205-MUG.jpg Clear Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Rayles http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Rayles-0206-MUG.jpg Rayles Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com