County removes city rep from communications committee

GREENVILLE — During its Monday session, the Darke County Board of Commissioners voted to remove from the county’s Public Safety Communications System Advisory Committee the City of Greenville’s representative to that body.

An amendment to Resolution 247-17 calls for “the removal of ‘one City of Greenville public safety chief’ representative from the committee,” effective January 29, 2018. Commissioners Mike Rhoades, Mike Stegall and Matt Aultman all voted in the affirmative.

The composition of the Advisory Committee will otherwise remain unchanged, with the committee composed of the chairman of the Darke County Board of Commissioners — in this case Rhoades — and at least one fire chief representing village or township agencies, one police chief representing village agencies, one EMS chief representing EMS, the Darke County Sheriff or his designated representative, the county 9-1-1 coordinator, the county emergency management director, a member of a board of township trustees in the county, and a mayor of a village in the county.

The current representative from the city to the Advisory Committee was Greenville Safety/Service Director Curt Garrison. The city’s fire and police chiefs have also participated in prior meetings.

Rhoades said he and the other commissioners had held informal discussions with members of the committee, and there was a consensus that since the city had declined the offer to participate in the county’s move to a unified emergency dispatch and also had decided to not accept used MARCS [Multi-Agency Radio Communication System] radios donated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, instead opting to purchase its own MARCS radios, the city’s participation in the Advisory Committee was no longer needed.

“They didn’t come to the last few meetings,” said Rhoades. “If decisions down the road are made and they decide they want to participate, they will be welcomed back.”

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314.

