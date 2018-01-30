Sheriff seeks public help to solve New Madison thefts

NEW MADISON — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens of New Madison to be aware of an uptick in thefts from unlocked vehicles in the village, and for help in bringing the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.

“We have seen a sudden increase of unlocked vehicles having been gone through and items stolen from the inside of them in the Village of New Madison within the past several months,” said a Sheriff’s Office press release. “We would ask that the citizens of New Madison keep their vehicles locked and to keep an eye out for suspicious person(s) walking at night.”

“If you personally observe suspicious behavior that you feel could be a part of these crimes, immediately call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 and officers will be dispatched to the area to check on it.”

“If you have seen suspicious activity or know who is responsible for these incidents, you can submit your anonymous tip(s) to Darke County Crime Stoppers in two ways — by calling 937-547-1661 or go online to www.darkecountycrimestoppers.com and click ‘Submit Tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of an individual for these incidents, a reward will be issued.”

Advocate photo