Reward offered to stop New Madison thefts

NEW MADISON — A recent rash of thefts in New Madison has law enforcement vowing to bring the guilty to justice, and Darke County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to those who help solve the case.

Sgt. Mike Burns with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, “There is a reward being offered. The Crime Stoppers board determines how much of a reward is given when all the details are in.”

Over the course of 10 days’ time, a thief, or thieves, began stealing items from unlocked vehicles. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling patrol duties for the village, has documented multiple reports of thefts on South Main, West Wayne, East Washington North Harrison, Fairview, and Anderson Streets, dating from January 21 to 30.

Sgt. Burns said the person or persons responsible appears to be growing bolder.

“Initially it was just small amounts of change that were being taken,” he said. “It has increased to property left in the vehicles along with change now. The value of losses seems to be increasing.”

Asked if it could be someone stealing to feed a drug habit, Burns said it is “too early to tell for sure if it’s drug related.”

Sgt. Burns could not provide specifics on what tactics law enforcement is currently utilizing, but did say the Sheriff’s Office is taking the thefts seriously.

“I think it’s safe to say that we are aggressively investigating the incidents and using multiple resources,” he said.

In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office has advised New Madison residents to lock their vehicles, and to keep an eye out for suspicious behavior as well.

“Someone has surely seen something, heard something or has a gut feeling about it for whatever reason,” said Burns. “If they don’t know themselves, talk about it and try to learn more. They may use Darke County Crime Stoppers anonymously to report it by calling 937-547-1661 or go online to www.darkecountycrimestoppers.com and click ‘Submit Tips. Or if they want, they may call 937-548-2020 and ask to speak to the on-duty road sergeant and provide him with the information.”

By Erik Martin

