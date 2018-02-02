Lynn, Ind. man arrested for child molestation, rape

LYNN, Ind. — A Lynn, Indiana, man is in custody, charged with multiple counts of child molestation and rape.

Douglas Edwin Hunt, Jr., age 60, of the 100 block of South Harrison Street in Lynn, was taken into custody February 2, 2018, in rural Delaware County on State Road 67, just east of Daleville, Indiana. Randolph County Detectives were assisted by officers from the Daleville Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Lynn Police Department, and the Indiana State Police.

On January 29, Randolph County received a report of a suspected child molestation in which Hunt was suspected. Authorities then began looking for Hunt, but found he was currently out of state due to his job as a tractor trailer driver.

On February 1, Hunt was located driving his truck onto State Highway 67 from Interstate 69 and stopped by authorities. Hunt was taken into custody and transported to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department where an interview was conducted.

Hunt admitted to several of the accusations made against him and at the conclusion of the interview was charged with 10 counts of child molestation as a Level 1 felony; one count of incest as a Level 4 felony; and five counts of rape as a Level 3 felony.

Hunt, currently being held in the custody of the Randolph County Jail, had his initial appearance Friday morning in Randolph County Circuit Court where his bond was set at $70,000.

Hunt http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Douglas-Hunt-1.jpg Hunt Randolph County Sheriff

Court sets bond at $70K