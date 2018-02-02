Posted on by

Car collides with Harvest Land tanker near Arcanum


By Tony Baker - abaker@dailyadvocate.com

ARCANUM — A black four-door Chevrolet Cruze LT collided head-on with a Harvest Land Co-op tanker truck Friday afternoon, resulting in at least one person involved being transported to the hospital via Careflight. The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected through the front windshield. The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on State Route 49, just south of the intersection with Oakes Rd, near Arcanum.

