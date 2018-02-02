Car collides with Harvest Land tanker near Arcanum

ARCANUM — A black four-door Chevrolet Cruze LT collided head-on with a Harvest Land Co-op tanker truck Friday afternoon, resulting in at least one person involved being transported to the hospital via Careflight. The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected through the front windshield. The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on State Route 49, just south of the intersection with Oakes Rd, near Arcanum.

A black four-door Chevrolet Cruze LT collided head-on with a Harvest Land Co-op tanker truck Friday afternoon. The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected through the front windshield and transported to the hospital via CareFlight.

A black four-door Chevrolet Cruze LT collided head-on with a Harvest Land Co-op tanker truck Friday afternoon. The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected through the front windshield and transported to the hospital via CareFlight.

A black four-door Chevrolet Cruze LT collided head-on with a Harvest Land Co-op tanker truck Friday afternoon. The accident occurred on State Route 49, just south of the intersection with Oakes Rd.