Bradford elementary students host SOUPer Bowl Party

BRADFORD — Teachers, staff, board members and students were greeted at the door by some of Tina Schmitz’ students Friday, at Bradford Exempted Village Schools.

Guests were asked to vote on their favorite Super Bowl team, at the class SOUPer Bowl Party. Schmitz, an Intervention Specialist, had students prepare and recite their reports about the Super Bowl. Presentations included: the ingredients of different soups they served, such as: potato and chicken noodle, and the history of the Super Bowl. They also presented pictures about their reports. One student sang for the guests and students.

“I like football,” the student said. “But my favorite part about football, is the singing, when people perform sometimes.”

Schmitz works with her students and relates the learning to real-life situations, by teaching functional life skills. This was their third Super Bowl Party, and a non-traditional learning opportunity, Schmitz said.

“This social event gives the students a different way to see their teachers,” she said. “They are here eating a meal, and they don’t usually eat with them. This is their showcase; their show-off day. They are learning social skills, and it is also emotional, because they have to wait their turn, and wait to eat. Those are life skills that we often miss. “

Additional lessons coincided with preparing some of the food, such as the sub sandwiches.

“That is a sequencing, following directions, hands-on experience for the students,” Schmitz said. “We have been working on it for two weeks now.”

In addition to the subs and soups, guests enjoyed freshly-made grilled cheese sandwiches, a cheese ball, fruit, crackers, chips, desserts and water.

By Carolyn Harmon

