Club 7 Sports in Greenville closing after 25 years

GREENVILLE — A Greenville staple may be about to close its doors after 25 years, as Jim and Debbie Shoemaker, owners of Club 7 Sports, prepare to retire.

Club 7 opened in 1993. A sign announcing “Business for Sale: Owners Want to Retire. Inquire Within” appeared in the store’s show window recently, however. The Shoemakers were unavailable for comment as to whether they’d received any interest.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman spent two years working at Club 7, and had good things to say about working for the shop’s owners.

“Jim and Debbie worked hard for many years to build up this successful business, even long before they came to Greenville,” Willman said. “I’m sorry for the community that no one has bought the business, and continued the type of service that they’ve provided to the area.”

Willman said he felt especially bad for the Greenville area’s sports teams, which will now have to find a new place with the ability to design, print, and sew their uniforms. Club 7 has provided uniforms for local school sports teams, including the Arcanum Trojans, for years, and also sponsored a local girls minor league softball team, according to comments on the store’s Facebook page.

“That is very sad indeed,” said Amy Ranae Schwarz, an Arcanum native who now lives in Wisconsin, when learning about the closure. “They have done such a great job for countless years, providing the best quality team gear that I have seen anywhere in the nation. I always stop there to pick up items when I am back in town.”

Sarah Birt, of Greenville, expressed similar sentiments.

“I’m sad to learn of their closing,” Birt said. “And I’m thankful for the sponsorship they have provided for our softball teams over the years. Losing them as a part of the community, and as our sponsor, will definitely be different. All the girls that played for us knew exactly who Team Club 7 was, and were proud to shout out, ‘Club 7, Let’s Go!’”

Mayor Willman echoed these statements.

“It was pretty much a one-stop shop for all sports-related needs,” Willman said. “Including many types of signs, trophies, equipment, helmets, balls, shoes, gear, bags, etc.”

Willman had fond memories of working for the Shoemakers.

“I always appreciated them letting me work in their store,” Willman said. “I quickly saw the amount of work they put into it to make it successful.”

The planned closure of Club 7 comes close on the heels of another loss to Greenville’s business community, as downtown coffee shop Brenda’s Beanery shut down for good on February 3 as well. Willman said he will miss Club 7 and their contributions to the local economy.

“I wish them the very best, and thank them for being part of a great business community,” Willman said.

A sign announcing “Business for Sale” appeared in the show window of Club 7 Sports recently. The Greenville staple may be about to close its doors after 25 years. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_20180130_132146-2.jpg A sign announcing “Business for Sale” appeared in the show window of Club 7 Sports recently. The Greenville staple may be about to close its doors after 25 years. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate

By Tony Baker abaker@aimmediamidwest.com

By Tony Baker

