8 plead not guilty in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Eight people answered to charges filed against them during arraignments conducted Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher G. Steinke, 33, of Versailles appeared in court via video teleconference from the Darke County Jail. He has been charged with 15 counts, including four felony counts of breaking and entering, four felony counts of safecracking, four felony counts of tampering with evidence, and three misdemeanor counts of theft.

Steinke was arrested January 21 by Versailles Police Officers after breaking into Worch Lumber in Versailles. The arrest affidavit states officers found Steinke hiding in a crawlspace after activating the company’s alarm. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 22 years in prison, 18 months in jail, and fines totalling $73,000.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein continued Steinke’s $25,000 bond. He also has a bond in Auglaize County for $5,000. Steinke was represented in court by defense attorney Randall Breaden, who entered a not-guilty plea for his client. His next court date is February 26.

Also appearing via video teleconference was Robert J. Walker, 25, of Dayton, charged with one fifth-degree felony count of drug possession. If convicted, he could be imprisoned up to one year and be fined up to $2,500. He is currently being held at the jail on $12,500 bond. His next court date is February 26.

Robert Frazier, age unknown, of Ansonia, appeared in court to answer to a fifth-degree felony charge of cruelty to a companion animal. If convicted, he could be incarcerated up to one year and pay a fine of up to $2,500. Judge Hein appointed defense attorney Dave Rohrer to represent him. He is free on his own recognizance and will return to court March 15.

Damon M. Gilbert, 21, of Union City, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He also has a pending forgery case. Represented in court by Breaden, Gilbert is currently free on posted bond and will next appear in court February 15 on both cases.

Bernando R. Morrow, 37, of Lima, faces one fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs. If convicted, he could spend up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500. Represented by Rohrer, Morrow is free on his own recognizance. His next scheduled court date is February 26.

Matthew A. Saintignon, 40, of Greenville, appeared to answer to a charge of non-support of dependants, a fifth-degree felony. Saintignon could be sentenced up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500 if convicted. Judge Hein appointed Breaden to represent him. He is free on his own recognizance. His next court date is March 15.

Christopher E. Elliott, 33, of Greenville, was indicted on two counts — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence. If convicted on both counts, he could be imprisoned up to two years and fined up to $6,075 and suffer a license suspension. Rohrer was appointed to represent Elliott. He is free on his own recognizance and will appear in court again March 15.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

