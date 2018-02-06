Darke County Cattlemen’s Association presents awards

GREENVILLE — Great food, fun door prizes, and fine fellowship were all on tap Monday night as the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association (DCCA) conducted its annual banquet at the American Legion Hall in Greenville.

The DCCA advocates for beef producers in the county and sponsors a number of youth activities, including cattle exhibitions at the Darke County Fair.

Kaley Wilcox of Arcanum was crowned DCCA’s 2018 Queen. She was presented with her sash and tiara by 2017 DCCA Queen, Kimerly Winner.

Mikayla Cane (first place) and Alison Byrum (second place) were presented Junior Herdsman awards, while Senior Herdsman awards were presented to Kayla Marker (first), Jenna Godown (second) and Riley Marker (third).

Isaac Gehret of Versailles received the DCCA Scholarship award, while the DCCA Director’s award was presented to Jim Bergman.

The night’s meal was served by Mary Bergman. Thomas Carper was the featured speaker of the evening.

The Darke County Cattlemen’s Association is a member of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), first known as the Ohio Cattle Feeders Association, which was established in 1951.

OCA is a non-profit membership organization that represents the business interests and way of life important to farm families that raise cattle. It serves as the voice and issues manager for all of Ohio’s beef cattle business including cattle breeders, producers and feeders. It is the beef industry’s grassroots policy development organization and is an affiliate of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The association services more than 2,200 families throughout Ohio and surrounding states and nearly 60 county affiliates. It communicates through various publications and social media. The association strives to maintain profitability and growth of Ohio’s beef industry, while providing consumers with safe and wholesome beef.

The OCA website is www.ohiocattle.org. For more information about the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association, contact DCCA Secretary Cheryl Campbell by phone at 937-338-3155.

The Darke County Cattlemen’s Association would like to express its thanks to all the businesses which donated door prizes for the event. Their generosity is greatly appreciated.

Kayla Wilcox (right) was named 2018 Darke County Cattlemen’s Association Queen during the group’s annual dinner Monday. She is shown with 2017 Queen Kimerly Winner (left). http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Cattlemens-0279-PRINT.jpg Kayla Wilcox (right) was named 2018 Darke County Cattlemen’s Association Queen during the group’s annual dinner Monday. She is shown with 2017 Queen Kimerly Winner (left). Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Darke County Cattlemen’s Association Junior Herdsmen (from left) Alison Byrum and Mikayla Cane, and Senior Herdsmen Riley Marker, Kayla Marker, and Jenna Godown. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Cattlemens-0280-PRINT.jpg Darke County Cattlemen’s Association Junior Herdsmen (from left) Alison Byrum and Mikayla Cane, and Senior Herdsmen Riley Marker, Kayla Marker, and Jenna Godown. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Isaac Gehret (right) was presented with the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship. He is shown with Mason Perez, Polo Perez, and Megan Perez. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Cattlemens-0282-PRINT.jpg Isaac Gehret (right) was presented with the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship. He is shown with Mason Perez, Polo Perez, and Megan Perez. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Jim Bergman (left, with Polo Perez) was presented with the 2018 Darke County Cattlemen’s Association’s Director’s Award. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Cattlemens-0285-PRINT.jpg Jim Bergman (left, with Polo Perez) was presented with the 2018 Darke County Cattlemen’s Association’s Director’s Award. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

