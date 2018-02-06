Sheeders sentenced for domestic violence

GREENVILLE — Michael Sheeders, age 43, of Greenville, was sentenced to 60 months probation on charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, Monday.

Sheeders must also pay court costs, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, perform 100 hours of community service, and pay a $250 fine, in monthly installments, over the course of a year.

“That adds up to about an hour a week from your paycheck,” Judge Jonathan P. Hein told the defendant. “Every week when you get that paycheck, I want you to think about me and your probation officer here, and think about how much you don’t want to come back here.”

Sheeders’ live-in partner appeared in court and spoke in his defense, saying that an argument between the two over the defendant’s keys became heated, resulting in him slapping her across the cheek. Sheeders expressed remorse for his actions.

“I’m willing to take my punishment, Your Honor. I did what I did, and I’m sorry for it,” Sheeders said. “But we’re working on it, and that’s the good thing.”

Judge Hein indicated that Sheeders had a “significant” prior criminal history in Hamilton County, including some history of alcohol abuse, and that Sheeders’ wife is currently serving a prison sentence in Kentucky.

“Do you know why you did what you did?” Hein asked the defendant. “Because regardless of getting into an argument and letting things escalate, you need to learn not to reach out and touch people. You’d be a lot better off leaving without your keys and then coming back later with a police escort once things have cooled down.”

Hein indicated that, though Sheeders had steady employment and a willingness to accept responsibility for his actions going for him, counseling might be needed in order to help him learn to control his temper.

“If you’re a loose cannon, I need to figure out if I need to point the cannon in a different direction,” Hein said.

Sheeders said he was open to counseling, and was determined not to spend any more of his life in jail.

“I’m trying to not go back there,” Sheeders said. “I’m going to work every day. I’m trying to do what’s right.”

