Secretary of State receives statewide candidate petitions for May primary

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced Wednesday the complete list of candidates who filed with his office to run for statewide offices. Candidates filing petitions include:

Attorney General: Steve Dettelbach (Democrat), Dave Yost (Republican)

Auditor of State: Keith Faber (R), Kelli Prather (D), Zack Space (D)

Governor/Lt. Governor: Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton (D), Mike DeWine/Jon Husted (R), Larry E. Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn (D), Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett R. Joseph (Green), Jonathan Heavey/Adam Hudak (D), Dennis John Kucinich/Tara L. Samples (D), Bill O’Neill/Chantelle C. Lewis (D), Connie Pillich/Scott Schertzer (D), Paul E. Ray/Jerry M. Schroeder (D), Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd (D), Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth (R)

Secretary of State: Kathleen Clyde (D), Frank LaRose (R)

Supreme Court: Craig Baldwin (R) – Term Commencing 1/1/2019, Mary DeGenaro (R) – Term Commencing 1/2/2019, Michael Donnelly (D) – Term Commencing 1/1/2019, Melody Stewart (D) – Term Commencing 1/2/2019

Treasurer of State: Sandra O’Brien (R), Neil Patel (D), Rob Richardson (D), Robert Sprague (R)

United States Senate: Melissa Ackison (R), Sherrod Brown (D), Don Elijah Eckhart (R), Mike Gibbons (R), Dan Kiley (R), Jim Renacci (R)

The Secretary of State’s office will process and catalog the petitions prior to sending them to the county boards of elections, which are tasked with verifying that the signatures collected represent qualified electors of Ohio who are registered at the address provided. County boards have been instructed to complete their review of statewide candidate petitions by Tuesday, February 20.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates must have collected a certain number of signatures from qualified electors. Major party candidates need 1,000 signatures and minor party candidates need 500 signatures.

The Ohio Primary Election is May 8.