Nurse accused of theft from elderly

LOSANTVILLE, Ind. — A Losantville, Indiana, woman is being held on $8,000 bond at the Randolph County Jail, accused of stealing from an elderly person.

On February 2, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from a rural Farmland, Indiana, address. The complainant stated that he had noticed checks written out of his father’s account that he knew his father did not write. He further stated that he believed that his home health care nurse was writing the checks.

On the evening of February 2, Deputy Jordan Alfrey stopped a car for speeding in the 3700 block of South State Road 1. He found the driver to be Marissa N. Reeder, 33, who was the suspect in the reported check writing case. The driver, however, initially provided Deputy Alfrey with a different name. Reeder was also found to be in possession of jewelry and medications that had been prescribed to a deceased member of the complainant’s family.

On February 6, Detective Monte Gaddis investigated the matter of the checks. At the conclusion of Gaddis’s investigation, Reeder was arrested on the following preliminary charges: fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony; five counts of forgery, level 6 felonies; and theft, a level 6 felony.

Reeder http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Reeder-MUG.jpg Reeder Randolph County Sheriff