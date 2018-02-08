Former Greenville residents, Kent and Sue Teaford, die in car crash

GREENVILLE — Two former Greenville natives have died from injuries suffered in a car accident in California.

Dr. Alan Kent Teaford and Mrs. Sue Ellen Straker Teaford both passed away following a single-vehicle accident near their home in Walnut Creek, California — Kent on January 28, the day of the accident, and Sue on January 31. He was 76 years old, she was 75.

Alan was born November 23, 1941, in Greenville, Ohio, the son of the late Milo and Betty Teaford. The Teafords were long-time owners of T’s Dairy Store in Greenville. Kent was an accomplished athlete and was valedictorian of his high school class.

Sue was born April 9, 1942, in Greenville, the daughter of the late Joe and Mildred Straker. Sue’s father was a veterinarian as was his father before him, explaining her life-long love of animals. Sue was a devoted sister to her four younger siblings and was an excellent student. Kent and Sue were high school sweethearts.

Both Kent and Sue completed their undergraduate degrees at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio and they were dedicated Buckeye fans for the remainder of their lives. They moved to Chicago where Kent completed his medical degree at Northwestern University. They married on June 13, 1964.

Following medical school, Kent and Sue moved to San Francisco where Kent completed an internship at Letterman Army Hospital. He enlisted in the United States Army and completed his residency in radiology at the Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C. where they started a family.

In June 1973, Kent and Sue settled with their three young children in Temple, Texas. Kent helped bring the first CT scanner to Texas and began a long career as a neuroradiologist at Scott and White Memorial Hospital. Sue was a part-time nurse and full-time homemaker who cared for their children, Matthew, Andrew and Jennifer, all of whom went on to graduate from Stanford University and then to successful careers in medicine and law. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook and developed a lovely garden where she spent hours each day over the course of two decades.

Kent and Sue retired to Payson, Arizona in 2002. Sue loved nature and would often see elk during her walks among the ponderosa pines of the Mogollon Rim country, always accompanied by her dog Jayber. She also loved to read and had a remarkable grasp of history. Kent played golf and was a regular in the community Bridge leagues. They loved to travel and to spend time with their children and grandchildren.

In November 2017, Kent and Sue relocated to the Rossmoor community in Walnut Creek, California. There, they were able to spend more time with their daughter, Jenny and her husband and two sons.

A memorial service for the couple is being planned.

