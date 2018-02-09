Gettysburg drug bust nets nearly 17 lbs. of marijuana

GETTYSBURG, Ohio — A Gettysburg man is in the Darke County Jail after nearly 17 pounds of marijuana was seized during a joint investigation between the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted over the past few days.

Post Office inspectors contacted Sheriff’s detectives earlier this week about suspicious packages which were sent from a California address and addressed to a Post Office box in Gettysburg.

Narcotics detectives arrested Cory J. Scarioni, 33, of 236 East Main Street, and charged him with possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. Scarioni is also being held in jail on a warrant out of California for parole violation.

Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer takes a strong stance against drugs. All illegal drug activity should be reported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 937-548-2020 or can be reported anonymously to the Darke County Crime Stoppers at 937-547-1661 or online www.darkecountycrimestoppers.com/

