Darke County Court hears cases of probation violation

GREENVILLE — Three defendants appeared in Darke County Common Pleas court via video teleconference with the County Jail on charges of probation violation Thursday afternoon.

Dakota Long, age 21, of Greenville, appeared on charges of noncompliance with community control sanctions. Gilbert was arrested on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree misdemeanor, in 2017.

“Dakota has been very challenging with reporting with me. He still has not been to recovery and wellness, I’m still waiting on a drug screen, and I don’t have confirmation on whether he has a job or not,” probation officer Ty Thacker told Judge Jonathan P. Hein.

Long admitted he had not been keeping in touch with his parole officer.

“Your Honor, I’ve just been pretty honestly dumb about the situation,” Long told the court Thursday. “I should’ve handled it better. Other than that there’s no excuses for my stupidity.”

Prosecutor Jesse Green recommended “an attitude check, and probably a period of enforced sobriety” for the defendant, asking for $25,000 bond. Judge Hein set bail at $20,000 pending verification of employment from the defendant. His next court appearance is March 5.

Dakoda Gilbert, age 22, of Greenville, appeared on charges of noncompliance with community control sanctions. Gilbert pled guilty and agreed to enter a substance abuse intervention program in lieu of conviction on charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, and sale of counterfeit controlled substances, all fourth-degree felonies, in 2017.

If found guilty of noncompliance, Gilbert’s previous guilty plea could be enforced, resulting in a sentence of up to 12 months in prison and a potential $2500 fine for each charge.

“It appears that Mr. Gilbert has had an ongoing problem with methamphetamine,” Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby told the court when asked for recommendations on bail. “He’s tested positive at least four times, and he made an admission just two days ago that he had in fact used methamphetamine last Saturday. Based on that problem, and knowing how that can affect his ability to see his attorney and appear in court, we would suggest $25,000 bond.”

Judge Hein followed the prosecutor’s bond recommendation and appointed Alex Pendl as Gilbert’s attorney. His next court appearance is a probable cause and disposition hearing, to be held March 5.

April Herrell, age 45, who is allegedly homeless, appeared on charges of noncompliance with community control sanctions. Herrell pled guilty and agreed to enter a substance abuse intervention program in lieu of conviction for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in 2017.

Prosecutor Deborah Quigley alleged that Herrell violated the terms of her probation, testing positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy. If found guilty, Herrell’s previous guilty plea could be enforced, resulting in a sentence of up to 12 months in prison and a potential $2500 fine.

“We believe Miss Herrell needs more intensive treatment than just trying to do it out on her own, as well as maybe some assistance with the fact that she is homeless,” Quigley told the court.

Judge Hein appointed Randall Braeden as Herrell’s attorney, and set bond at $15,000. Her next court appearance is February 26.

