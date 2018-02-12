Union City Police bust 6 on drugs

UNION CITY, Ind. — Six suspects were placed into custody following a law enforcement search for a wanted person Thursday in Union City, Indiana.

On February 8, at approximately 4:15 a.m., officers from the Union City, Indiana, and Ohio Police Departments, as well as a deputy from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, responded to 305 South High Street, Apartment #8, Union City, Indiana, in reference to a tip of a wanted person being inside the residence.

Upon arrival, the officers were allowed entry to the apartment by the tenant, Kelly E. Smith, 23, of Union City, Indiana, to look for the wanted individual. While inside the apartment, officers observed a meth pipe in plain view. Officers later obtained consent to search the apartment and located methamphetamine, marijuana, a syringe, as well as several other meth smoking devices.

Inside the apartment with Smith, officers also made contact with Shawn D. Stewart, 42, of Union City, Indiana; Ariel M. Stewart, 24, of Union City, Indiana; Jesse P. Riley, 24, of Union City, Ohio; Barbara J. Bothast, 30, of Union City, Indiana and Andrew M. Frazier, 30, of Coldwater, Ohio.

All six subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Randolph County Jail on various misdemeanor and felony drug charges, ranging from possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, to drug paraphernalia, to maintaining a common nuisance.

By Erik Martin

