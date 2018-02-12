Vehicle break-in suspect arrested in New Madison

NEW MADISON — A New Madison man is in jail, suspected in a recent rash of thefts from vehicles in the village.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, at approximately 2:25 a.m., deputies on patrol in New Madison observed a suspicious male subject in the 100 block of Railroad Street. Due to recent car break-ins, deputies attempted to make contact with the man who then fled on foot. While the subject was attempting to flee, he was observed dropping several items which were in his possession.

Deputies followed the man to an address at the 100 block of West Washington Street in the village, where he was seen entering the apartment, at which time he locked the door. A perimeter was set up around the residence as contact was attempted with the man inside the residence.

Through investigation, deputies were able to track the items, dropped by the man, to vehicles located on Railroad Street which had been broken into. Deputies were able to make contact with an occupant who also resides at the apartment, but was not home at the time. This occupant was cooperative, came to the residence, and allowed deputies to enter into the residence.

Upon entering into the residence, deputies made contact with a male subject who matched the description of the subject observed fleeing. The man was identified as Matthew R. Spence, 28, of New Madison. Deputies were given consent to search the property by the suspect and the other occupant. During the search, deputies located other stolen items linked to vehicle break-ins that occurred Saturday morning, February 10.

Spence was arrested on five counts of theft and remains incarcerated at the Darke County Jail pending an initial court appearance. Further charges may be added.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker said Spence remains a person of interest in the prior thefts from vehicles which reportedly began January 21 in New Madison, but deputies will continue to investigate and follow up on any leads which have been received by the Sheriff’s Office.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

