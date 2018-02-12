Two plead to charges in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Two defendants entered pleas to felony charges Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Megan N. Rutter, 32, of Union City, Ohio, entered a plea of guilty as part of a plea agreement with the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office. She was represented in court by defense attorney Randall Breaden.

Rutter was indicted by the Darke County Grand Jury on one second-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. She was arrested November 14, 2017, nabbed as a participant in a drug sale to a confidential informant.

By pleading guilty, Rutter avoids a trial and the prosecution agreed to amend the charge to a fifth-degree felony. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

In between now and sentencing, Breaden asked the court to free Rutter on her own recognizance, noting her co-defendant had admitted sole responsibility for the drug sale and she was merely present in the vehicle when the transaction took place. Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett told the court he had no objections to this, but Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein said he would need to consult with Adult Probation first. As of Monday at the close of court business, Rutter had not been released.

Bailey F. Hardin, 19, of Greenville, pleaded not guilty to one first-degree felony count of aggravated burglary. Hardin, appearing in court represented by defense attorney Jose Lopez, was due to be sentenced Monday on prior drug charges, including aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to those charges in December. However, the addition of the new felony charge pushed his sentencing forward.

On the burglary charge, Hardin was arrested December 21, accused of breaking into his former residence and threatening his girlfriend. Lopez argued his client had merely attempted to retrieve his belongings from the home on the date in question. His cash bond in the drug case was revoked and he is incarcerated at the Darke County Jail.

Bennett asked the court to continue Hardin’s $200,000 bond, and Judge Hein agreed, noting Hardin had failed numerous drug screens over the course of many months.

Hardin’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 12.

Bailey Hardin pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary count Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. He is shown with defense attorney Jose Lopez. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Hardin-0316-PRINT.jpg Bailey Hardin pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary count Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. He is shown with defense attorney Jose Lopez. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Megan Rutter (left, with defense attorney Randall Breaden) agreed to plead guilty to a lesser felony charge Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Rutter-0312-PRINT.jpg Megan Rutter (left, with defense attorney Randall Breaden) agreed to plead guilty to a lesser felony charge Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

