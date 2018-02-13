Greenville attorney Fliehman opens new office in Versailles

VERSAILLES — Greenville law firm Fliehman Law Group will be opening a new office at Wayne Medical Center in Versailles.

Travis Fliehman is originally from Clinton County, Ohio, and earned his law degree at the University of Dayton in 1999. Fliehman worked for a large law firm in Cincinnati before opening his own practice in Greenville in 2009. He primarily deals with legal issues relating to business, estate planning, real estate, elder and family law, and personal injury cases. His wife and daughter are both Versailles High School graduates.

“I have a number of clients in the Versailles area, and I’ve been looking for a place there for some time,” Fliehman said. “Then this location came open, and I thought it was a good opportunity for growth.”

Fliehman met his wife, a Darke County native, while working on his bachelor’s degree at Ohio State University. He has extensive business and family connections in Versailles, which is why he’s long been interested in opening an office there.

“Versailles is a great community, and we’ve got a lot of friends and family there,” Fliehman said. “It’s not too far from Greenville, but it provides an element of convenience for my clients in the area.”

Camille Harlin is another full-time attorney working for Fliehman’s firm. A registered nurse with over 20 years of experience, Harlin’s medical expertise helps her litigate personal injury cases and other legal matters involving her clients’ health.

“I always wanted to pursue both professions,” Harlin said. “And now I get to combine the two. Everything I do in the legal profession is informed by my experience in the medical field. For instance, in personal injury cases, I have the advantage of being able to review the client’s medical records and know what those injuries mean for that person’s future.”

Harlin also works as a Life Care Planner, calculating future medical costs for clients who have been catastrophically injured. As a guardian ad litem, she is often appointed by the courts to investigate child custody matters. Finally, as a special medical guardian, she is able to make medical decisions on behalf of clients who may not be competent to make those decisions themselves.

“For me, Versailles is the perfect location,” Harlin said. “It’s close to Miami, Darke, and Shelby counties, which are the counties where I practice.”

Of her position in Fliehman’s firm, Harlin said that the two each bring different sets of skills to the table.

“We don’t do the same type of work,” Harlan said. “But we compliment each other well.”

The new office of Fliehman Law Group will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is set to open for business Monday, February 19.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

