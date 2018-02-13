Man ejected after hitting tree

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Farmland, Indiana man has died after he was ejected from his car after hitting a tree.

On Monday, February 12, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Randolph County deputies, Losantville and Farmland first responders were dispatched to the single-vehicle accident on County Road 1000 west south of County Road 400 south.

Quentine A. Carney, 21, had been travelling south on Co. Rd. 1000 west when the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving left the roadway on the east side where the car hit a tree. He was ejected from his vehicle.

The Randolph County Coroner’s Office was called and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The accident is being reviewed by Randolph County crash scene investigators as to why the vehicle had left the roadway,” said Chief Deputy Douglas Fritz.