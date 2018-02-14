Car crashes into Taco Bell

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Taco Bell, 1120 East Russ Road, Greenville, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. It is believed the vehicle drove into the building from the nearby McDonald’s parking lot. No information is yet available on the identity of the driver or the condition of the driver.

