Arcanum Council hears flagpole proposal

ARCANUM — Local Boy Scouts are hoping to raise funds to erect a flagpole at Ivester Park, Arcanum Council learned during its Tuesday night meeting.

Service and Leisure Committee Chair Brad Vanhoose presented the Boy Scouts’ proposal to council. The Scouts are seeking to raise $500 to $600 for the pole, which will installed near the Scout cabin at the park.

As well, Village Administrator Bill Kessler told council he hopes to have a plaque installed on a nearby rock to honor the Scouts’ annual memorial flag retirement ceremonies, which is held during Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days event in June. The plaque’s estimated cost is $100. The rock was formerly used near the old school for traffic control.

“The Scouts are going to raise the money for the flagpole and materials for the plaque,” said Kessler.

The village also plans to apply for a $5,000 Darke County Parks Grant to fund the paving of a pathway from the parking lot to the new playground and an offshoot to the old playground. Council unanimously approved all proposals.

“There’s a lot of strollers which go through the park, it gets used a lot,” he said.

Kessler told council Barnes Wildlife Control of Troy, Ohio, would begin sealing the town hall building beginning Thursday or Friday of this week to prevent reentry by bats. In its previous meeting, council approved an agreement with Barnes to count bats and seal up the town hall. The bat infestation has forced village employees to set up temporary operations at All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive.

In other business, council approved a resolution to authorize issuance of requests for qualifications for architectural and engineering design services for the purpose of constructing a new village building and an ordinance authorizing funding environmental studies for the building.

Arcanum Village Council’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, February 27 at 7 p.m.

