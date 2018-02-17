Wanted man arrested in Greenville following pursuit

DARKE COUNTY — A Kenton, Ohio, man is in custody after fleeing law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Cody A. Ray, 27, was apprehended Saturday at a residence in Greenville after being pursued by officers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Patrol, Versailles Police, Lewisburg Police, and Greenville Police.

At approximately 1:19 a.m., a Darke County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop for a minor violation in the area of Medford Road and Mangen Road. During the course of the traffic stop it was discovered that the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Cody Ray, of Kenton, Ohio, had a nationwide warrant for his arrest out of Union County, Ohio. The warrant was for failure to comply with terms of supervision, according to a spokesperson with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Versailles Police Department assisted the deputy in ordering Ray from the vehicle. Ray fled from the officers in his motor vehicle. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were able to deploy stop sticks that were effective and joined in attempting to apprehend Ray.

The suspect fled into the City of Greenville where police officers there also assisted. Ray then fled on foot where he was located in the home of a person known to him at the 100 block of Sweitzer Street. A K-9 unit was called in from Lewisburg Police Department and Ray was taken into custody without incident.

Ray was transported to the Darke County Jail where he will be held on local charges before being released to Union County.

