Bark in Park slated Sept. 27

UNION CITY, Ind. — The sixth annual “Bark in the Park” fundraiser for PAWS Animal Rescue and Shelter will be held on Sept. 27 at Harter Park in Union City. The event will be held from noon-2 p.m. at the enclosed shelter house near the horse arena.

Upon arrival, everyone is asked to register their pet for prizes and receive a free bandana, while supplies last.

Pet ID tags for cats and dogs will be available for just $1 and dogs can get micro-chipped for just $20. Micro-chipping can significantly increase the chances of a lost pet being reunited with its owner by providing a permanent identification for the pet once the owner’s information is inputted into a national database.

Kids all of ages can have their face painted free of charge.

PAWS shirts, decorated dog biscuits, collars and other misc items will be available for purchase.

“Pictures with your Pooch,” offered by Erwin’s Backyard Photography, is a new activity this year. Prepay cash or check only.

Also new are Golf cart rides, offered for a nominal fee.

A silent auction will feature a wonderful array of gift baskets and other items this year, with last bids at 1:50.

The 4-H group, Randolph County K-9ers, will be conducting dog agility demonstrations at 1 p.m.

“Bring your appetite,” said organizers. “Menu includes hot dogs, Coney dogs, sloppy Joes, chips, cookies, brownies and drinks.”

Several adoptable PAWS pooches will be on site for potential new families to see.

Everyone attending is encouraged to bring an item for the shelter. Items needed include Purina Dog Chow; toys (tennis balls, Frisbees, squeaky toys, rope toys, Nylabones, etc.); and treats (no rawhide and nothing made in China, please!). Gift cards from Didier Hardware, Dollar General, PetSmart, Tractor Supply and Wal-mart are also appreciated.

For everyone’s safety, only well-mannered pets on non-retractable leashes are welcome to attend “Bark in the Park.” Unruly or aggressive pets may be asked to leave.

“Please make sure your pets have had all required shots and that they are wearing an ID tag with current information,” organizers said. “Attendees are asked to clean up after their pets. Plastic bags and trash cans will be available.”

For more information, call 765-575-5317.