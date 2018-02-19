Units from Darke, Preble Counties battle early morning fire

DARKE COUNTY — A family of five safely escaped from an early morning fire Monday at their home in southern Darke County.

Fire departments from New Madison, Hollansburg, Liberty Township, Union City, Ohio, the City of Greenville, Greenville Township, Arcanum, and Pitsburg in Darke County, as well as Northwest, Eldorado and West Manchester fire departments from Preble County were dispatched to a home at the 1400 block of Preble County Butler Township Road at approximately 3 a.m. February 19.

Also assisting were Tri-Village, Arcanum and Northwest rescue units in addition to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WDTN-2 News reporter Kim Allen, one firefighter was briefly checked for minor injuries but soon returned to battle the blaze. Allen said the blaze spread to the attic and took several hours to fully extinguish.

A State Fire Marshal was reportedly on the scene later Monday morning to help investigate the cause of the fire.

New Madison Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jerry Holsapple said while the source of the fire is yet to be confirmed, it was dispatched as a garage fire attached to the house. The extent of the damage or losses is yet to be determined.

Firefighters from Darke and Preble Counties battled a fire Monday morning at the 1400 block of Preble County Butler Township Road. The cause of the fire is being investigated. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_fire11-WDTN2-PRINT.jpg Firefighters from Darke and Preble Counties battled a fire Monday morning at the 1400 block of Preble County Butler Township Road. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Bear Everett | WDTN-2

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

