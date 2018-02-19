Darke County court hears drug, sex offender cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs, forgery, sex offender registry, and sexual battery last week.

Eddie Wead, age 51, of Greenville was arraigned on two counts each of unlawful sex with a minor and sexual battery, as well as one count of sexual imposition, charges carrying a combined penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a potential $40,000 fine.

Wead, a retired General Motors worker with no prior criminal history, pleaded not guilty on all counts. Judge Jonathan P. Hein released Wead on his own recognizance, in accordance with the prosecutor’s recommendation. His next court appearance is March 26.

Daryn Lucas, age 35, of Celina, was sentenced on charges of failure to notify authorities of a change of address, a third-degree felony. Lucas is required to register with authorities as a sex offender. Judge Hein sentenced Lucas to two days in jail with two days credited, and also ordered the defendant to pay court costs.

Damon Gilbert, age 21, of Union City, Indiana pled guilty to charges of forgery and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies carrying penalties of up to 12 months in prison and a potential $2500 fine. Gilbert is also facing a vandalism charge out of Mercer County. His next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held March 15.

Stoney Dynes, age 54, of Greenville, pled guilty to charges of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony carrying up to 18 months in prison and a potential $5000 fine. His next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held April 6.

Steven Ressler, age 27, of Arcanum, pled guilty to charges of failure to appear for a preliminary hearing, a fourth-degree felony, as well as aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. His next appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held April 9.

Stanley Richards, Jr., age 43, of Ansonia, pled guilty to two counts each of transportation, as well as open dumping or burning, of tires, both unclassified felonies carrying penalties of two to four years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.

Richards is already serving a four-month sentence in connection with these charges. Judge Hein sentenced Richards to 60 months probation, during which time he must pay restitution, seek and maintain employment, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, and perform 100 hours of community service.

