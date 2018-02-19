Ethan Louk gets probation for attempting to hit a bicyclist

GREENVILLE — Ethan Louk, age 24, of Greenville, was sentenced on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Friday. Louk pleaded guilty to the charge in December to avoid standing trial for the more serious charge of felonious assault.

As previously reported in The Daily Advocate, Louk was arrested by Greenville Police officers following an incident in April of last year in which he twice attempted to strike a bicyclist with his truck in the 500 block of Washington Avenue, succeeding on the second attempt. The man he struck did not suffer significant injuries.

Louk’s previous criminal record includes arrests for breaking and entering, safecracking, assault, and driving under suspension, as well as cocaine and heroin abuse.

“My family means everything to me,” Louk told Judge Jonathan P. Hein before sentencing. “I have one child and a second on the way. Whatever the outcome, I’m going to move forward from this.”

Judge Hein asked Darke County Adult Probation officer Mike Albright if Louk had been compliant with the terms of his pre-sentencing supervision.

“When this happened, Mr. Louk had the mentality of not caring much about rules and regulations,” Albright said. “It’s a risky case, but he and I had a good talk, and I think he’s being straightforward and sincere with what he’s saying.”

“You took things into your own hands and let your emotions get the better of you,” Hein told the defendant about his actions last April. “And so far, other people have spent a lot more time helping you than you’ve spent helping yourself. I’m glad you’ve got a job and a new baby, but remember you’re always one punch in somebody’s face away from losing all that.”

Hein sentenced Louk to 60 months probation, ordering the defendant to pay court costs and a $500 fine, as well as undergo substance abuse rehabilitation treatment, maintain employment, and complete 100 hours of community service. Failure to comply could result in a prison sentence of up to 18 months.

Bryan Benge, age 38, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence and one count of petty theft. Benge’s record includes previous charges of domestic violence and endangering children dating back to 2004.

Prosecutor Jesse Green recommended six days jail time, 60 months probation, and a $500 fine, but Judge Hein took a more stiff approach, sentencing Benge to 12 months in prison, with 88 days credited.

“At some point, knowing the triggers isn’t the same as being able to adjust your behavior, so let’s try something different for a change,” Hein said.

